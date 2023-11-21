Megyn Kelly mocks Joe Biden over failed turkey pardon joke

The Megyn Kelly Show host Megyn Kelly has mocked US President Joe Biden after he mixed up Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Britney Spears in a failed joke attempt during the White House's turkey pardon event. The President was pardoning two turkeys, Liberty and Bell, when he made the failed joke, comparing the birds' journey to the difficulty fans face when trying to secure tickets to see Taylor Swift. Mr Biden said it appeared the turkeys had to work for their pardon; harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or to Britney’s tour as it was warm in Brazil. “He pardons the turkeys and lets them live and he couldn’t even get that right he tried to make some comment about Taylor swifts tour but he wound up referencing Beyonce's Tour but he didn’t refer to her as Beyonce he referred to her as Britany as in Britany spears who's not on tour at all,” she told Sky News host Paul Murray. “I mean he can’t get anything out right even all he had to do was I pardon you I pardon you turkey he couldn’t do it.”







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



