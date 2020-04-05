"OBADIAH" JUDGMENT ON AMERICA!

The Balfour Declaration was a public statement issued by the British government in 1917 during the First World War announcing support for the establishment of a "national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine, then an Ottoman region with a small minority Jewish population.



England Almost Surrender to Germany



During WWI England was about to surrender to Germany, but a certain group of Zionist “Jews” came together and advised England to not surrender. The “Jews” schemed was to get the United States involved in the war to defeat Germany. In return for the USA success in the defeat of Germany, England would give the Zionist "Jews" (who are really Gentiles) the land of Israel (which England control at the time) as a homeland to the fake "Jews." Joel 3:2 They/America have parted my land.





See the Belfour Agreement:





It was the Satanic Rothschild controlled United Nations that placed the Jews in the land of Israel in 1948, not I AM/God.







The United States of America (acts as a great instrument in the hands of Satan) has taken the leading role to deceive the whole world of this fraudulent Gentile group of people calling themselves “Jews,” which they have placed in the land of Israel in pretense to be Israel. The United States is supporting these people Jesus call the Synagogue of Satan with $Billions of dollars each year to maintain and continue their deception and fraudulent state in pretense to be the children of Abraham.



Jesus said, “Jerusalem shall be occupied by GENTILES until the season of the Gentiles is over.” Luke 21:24



For this great act of treachery by the USA against I AM, his land and people the USA will pay with its demise.



The season of the Gentiles who are Caucasians ONLY is just ending. (Genesis 10:1-6) I AM is now turning his face back towards the real Children of Israel to restore them as a people and Nation with great wrath and anger.