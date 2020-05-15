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Michigan Gov Doubles Down on 77 Yr Old Barber As Tensions Build
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1 view • May 15, 2020
As armed citizens protect a 77 yr old barber in Michigan, Gov Gretchen Whitmer doubles down. Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, joins to talk about the constitutional & historical importance of militias and how the media has demonized the term
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