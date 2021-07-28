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THE NEXT BIG LIE REVEALED: THE HOSPITALS ARE OVERWHELMED WITH COVID PATIENTS
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200 views • July 28, 2021
Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the tired propaganda of the medical tyranny takeover: the hospitals are overrun with Covid patients.
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