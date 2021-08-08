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New York City becomes the first major U.S. city to require proof of Vaccine To Dine In and Workout in Gyms
Kahan Tazadaq
Kahan Tazadaq
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100 views • August 08, 2021
New York City will become the first major U.S. city to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at restaurants, gyms and other businesses, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday, as the nation grapples with the rapidly spreading Delta variant. Learn the truth here fast
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