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MARK ZUCKERBERG- "COME ON IN TO MY METAVERSE.. COME TO DADDY.. I ONLY WANT YOUR SOUL GOYIM".........
Harry_knowledge123
Harry_knowledge123
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163 views • January 16, 2022
This Metaverse Nightmare Is Only Heading One Way and That Is to Eventually Capture Your Soul in to Its Digital Prison, Sure It All Looks Innocent Right Now and Thats How They Will Market This.. But Eventually This Digital Reality Will Evolve and It Will Be Able to Seduce You to Commit Horrible Deeds Such as Suicide or Trap You With a Digital Debt After Your Digital City That You Built Collapses and Tells You There Is No Way Out and It Will Morph With Your Real Life and the Debt Will Be Transferable Between Both Worlds, It Will Capture Your Soul as It Slowly Envelopes You in to Its Colossal Digital Altered Reality/World and Merge You in to Its Vast and Ever Expanding Digital Consciousness, This Metaverse Is Really Bad News and to Have Mark Zuckerberg as the Front Man Makes This Upcoming Alternate Digital Reality Even More Sinister. Stay the Fu** Away People, Stay Away. You Have Been Warned.
partial credit goes to ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/WKdHYpFofex2/?list=subscriptions
EH...WHAT DID YOU NEED THAT PESKY OLD SOUL FOR, ANYWAY🤨
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy