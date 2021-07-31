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Magnetic Pole Shift — Wormwood & Weather Disturbances
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307 views • July 31, 2021
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/magnetic-pole-shift/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "The HOLY SPIRIT then brought back to my mind a DREAM I had back in 2017, that was about a POLE SHIFT and EXTREME WEATHER."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/magnetic-pole-shift/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "The HOLY SPIRIT then brought back to my mind a DREAM I had back in 2017, that was about a POLE SHIFT and EXTREME WEATHER."
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