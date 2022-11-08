Create New Account
"A MAN CAN NEVER BE A WOMAN" - TRANS LIFE, LGBTQ - IT IS TIME TO REPENT
The Master's Voice Blog
Published 21 days ago

#TRANS #GAY #AMERICA

Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]


Today's word: Today's culture says people should be free to make their choices and live as they want. God's laws say that man will only be free within the safe boundaries of God's laws. Who is right? Can the changing times, government sanction, popular culture and even global supporters overturn the laws of God, or will there be a more heartbreaking end with worse consequences than anyone intended? A rising "hermaphrodite army" is taking over in America- socialized, militant, out of control in reprobate mindset- but God says the punishment for this will be bitter if there is no repentance. Hear the words of Lord.


READ THESE PROPHECIES ON TMV BLOG:

A MAN CAN NEVER BE A WOMAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/08/05/a-man-can-never-be-a-woman-august-5-2022/

ADAM MY ADAM: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/02/25/adam-my-adam-february-25-2020/

SEXUAL IMMORALITY END TIMES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/04/23/sexual-immorality-in-the-end-times-april-23-2020/


