"A MAN CAN NEVER BE A WOMAN" - TRANS LIFE, LGBTQ - IT IS TIME TO REPENT

#TRANS #GAY #AMERICA

Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog





Today's word: Today's culture says people should be free to make their choices and live as they want. God's laws say that man will only be free within the safe boundaries of God's laws. Who is right? Can the changing times, government sanction, popular culture and even global supporters overturn the laws of God, or will there be a more heartbreaking end with worse consequences than anyone intended? A rising "hermaphrodite army" is taking over in America- socialized, militant, out of control in reprobate mindset- but God says the punishment for this will be bitter if there is no repentance. Hear the words of Lord.





