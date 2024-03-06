The Day the KING of KINGS KICKED Democracy's A**, to be REPEATED with APRIL 8 Eclipse

The day the king of kings came on a donkey in Jerusalem in the Bible is much like the April 8th total solar eclipse of 2024. There was a solar eclipse when he was crucified and there is a total solar eclipse in 2024. This is speaking about the condemnation of democracy and how it has ruled on righteously over men. This is one biblical lesson that you do not want to miss.

