8-30-2022 - 3 letter agencies...It's all a house of cards

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Episode 90
FByikes! This whole situation with the FBI has just blown up and is beyond repair. Zuckerberg was too proud of himself to keep his mouth shut, and too stupid to know the difference. As I have said all along, the truth always rises to the surface. Well we are there, the way in which this country will soon be deconstructed is very clear...Constitutional crisis is on the horizon? Its certainly starting to feel stormy out there!