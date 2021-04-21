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COVID is curable – Introduction to Ivermectin
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1227 views • April 21, 2021
This short video, just 4 minutes long, outlines the use of Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment. This is a well-tested, very safe drug, approved by the FDA for many years with almost 100% cure rate for COVID-19 infection. It can also be used for prophylaxis. There is no need for expensive, dangerous and untested vaccines. We could all get back to living right now. https://vimeo.com/459339859 and https://covidiscurable.com
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