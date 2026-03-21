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Blue team Promises to Destropy Trump + His Supporters Once in Power
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Illinois Governor JB Pritzker just said the quiet part out loud. In a stunning "Project 2029" interview, Pritzker admitted the goal isn't just policy—it's the systematic legal targeting of his political enemies. The Content Summary: While Illinois faces a massive budget deficit and a $10 billion federal freeze, Governor Pritzker is focused on one thing: "Criminally and civilly" prosecuting anyone associated with the current administration. From federal agents to legal teams, the blueprint for 2029 is clear—lawfare as a permanent political weapon. #JBPritzker #Project2029 #Trump2024 #Lawfare #IllinoisPolitics #PoliticalAccountability #Newsom #TrumpSupporters

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government accountabilitytrump 2024criminal prosecutionpolitical commentarycalifornia fraudjb pritzker2028 electionproject 2029trump supporters suedpritzker interviewillinois lawsuitpolitical lawfarecivil prosecutionjb pritzker trumpillinois budget deficitpritzker for presidentlawsuit against trumpdepartment of justice illinois
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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