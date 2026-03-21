Blue team Promises to Destropy Trump + His Supporters Once in Power

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Illinois Governor JB Pritzker just said the quiet part out loud. In a stunning "Project 2029" interview, Pritzker admitted the goal isn't just policy—it's the systematic legal targeting of his political enemies. The Content Summary: While Illinois faces a massive budget deficit and a $10 billion federal freeze, Governor Pritzker is focused on one thing: "Criminally and civilly" prosecuting anyone associated with the current administration. From federal agents to legal teams, the blueprint for 2029 is clear—lawfare as a permanent political weapon. #JBPritzker #Project2029 #Trump2024 #Lawfare #IllinoisPolitics #PoliticalAccountability #Newsom #TrumpSupporters