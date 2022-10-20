Pretribulation, The Returning of the Souls, and Died Suddenly

Transcript:

A lot of God's children are flying up to Heaven, lately. Wonder how God feels about that?





The Christians say we're three years into the small tribulation aka "the beginning of sorrows". The Great Tribulation comes after 3.5 years.





It's possible the dying of the young and those passing from the shots are retreating into the realm of the spirits. It's worth considering:





"Pretribulationists believe that all righteous Christians (deceased and living) will be taken bodily up to Heaven (called the rapture) before the Tribulation begins.





Some of God's people may be dying of the flesh, and returning to heaven in spirit, that would avoid the supernatural conundrum.





[14] According to this belief, every true Christian that has ever existed throughout the course of the entire Christian era will be instantaneously transformed into a perfect resurrected body and will thus escape the trials of the Tribulation.





In the Christian scriptures, a perfect body is that of the Spirit (Cor 2:5). There are two bodies, one of the flesh, and one of the spirit. The spirit body is associated with God and Heaven and letting go of the flesh.





People who are passing away, almost supernaturally, are possible being recalled to Heaven, to take up their spirit bodies, because their souls have been Christians in past lives; this idea is compatible with the pretribulation period of the sorrows. It's stated:





Those who become Christians after the rapture will live through (or perish during) the Tribulation. After the Tribulation, Christ will return to establish his Millennial Kingdom.





Christ may be gathering his forces, gathering his souls, before the Great tribulation occurs, and his triumphant return to free mankind.

It's a positive, pleasant, and meaningful way to frame the death of so many young people. Everything that occurs is part of God's plan. As I've said previously, God, can make spectacular miracles out of the greatest calamities. "We must not live by sight, but by Faith." (Cor 2:5).





