Aquaponics: Could This Be The Future Of Sustainable Food Production?

In this episode, we sit down with Nancy Gift, an Associate Professor of Environmental Studies and Chair of the Sustainability and Environmental Studies Department at Berea College. She joins us to discuss an intriguing facet of environmental studies: aquaponics.

Aquaponics is a combination of plant and fish production that uses both aquaculture and hydroponic systems. This method of production is highly sustainable – as it uses the fish waste to fertilize the plants in a human-controlled ecosystem.

By listening in, you will learn about:

How aquaponics can benefit our environment.

Why aquaponics systems are able to yield more than traditional farming methods.

Examples of how aquaponics can be done correctly.



Aquaponics is moving from experimental to commercial as more and more farmers are utilizing it to maximize food yield. Could this be the future of food production?

