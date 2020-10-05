Canada Facing Extreme Corruption & Oppression, Joining Globalist Targets Australia, New Zealand 2of2

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See Part 1: https://youtu.be/TEKlKr5VS1I
Norman Traversy and Amina Motala join the program to discuss the growing movement in Canada to push back against the rising corruption and oppression in Canada. They share the current unthinkable one man government that has formed around Justin Trudeau using the Coronavirus front as the justifiable reason to enforce ever more punishing oppression on the Canadian people. They discuss their concerns that Canada is being single out by the globalists to implement their plans. You can donate, join, and learn more about their cause at https://justiceforcanada.ca/
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MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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