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Dr, Zelenko Educates Jewish Community About Dangers of Vaccines - Del Bigtree
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120 views • September 19, 2021
This video is for everyone, not just Jewish people, but if you know anyone who self identifies as Jewish, and is also truth hesitant, please send them this video. Zelenko believes there is a bioweapon, but many think there is only a lie. My website is
www.PandemicFacts.Info, non commercial site.
www.PandemicFacts.Info, non commercial site.
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