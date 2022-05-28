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Darrell Y. Hamamoto: Countering the Iron Law of Oligarchy & Their Limited Hangouts
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33 views • May 28, 2022
Professor Darrell Hamamoto discusses the "iron law of oligarchy" and how the establishment hijacks and co-opts organic movements and ideas and then produces synthetic heroes (e.g. J.D. Vance). Part of the reformation of oligarchy is to continually identify talent that can be part of the oligarchy. The people who study us know there's grassroots resentment so they concoct limited hangouts. But the iron law of oligarchy is not so iron. He calls his method of counter-politics "smut justice" which means being alert and using discernment to call out false heroes before they gain traction and attacking the fissures in the iron oligarchic system.
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Websites
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnK9x-4e_BBOX5CRP1MBfiQ
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dyhamamoto
Twitter https://twitter.com/DrSerizawa
Books https://www.amazon.com/Servitors-Empire-Studies-Asian-America/dp/1937584860
About Darrell Y. Hamamoto
Darrell Y. Hamamoto, Ph.D. is Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Davis and author of seminal academic monographs and countless publications. A highly engaging lecturer as rated by students, Professor Hamamoto has established a new standard of excellence via Cultural Forensics® in his regularly-scheduled talks on YouTube.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Expat Money Show & Summit https://expatmoney.com
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Websites
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnK9x-4e_BBOX5CRP1MBfiQ
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dyhamamoto
Twitter https://twitter.com/DrSerizawa
Books https://www.amazon.com/Servitors-Empire-Studies-Asian-America/dp/1937584860
About Darrell Y. Hamamoto
Darrell Y. Hamamoto, Ph.D. is Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Davis and author of seminal academic monographs and countless publications. A highly engaging lecturer as rated by students, Professor Hamamoto has established a new standard of excellence via Cultural Forensics® in his regularly-scheduled talks on YouTube.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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