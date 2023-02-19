Live Chat with Paul; -114- What Paul was right! weather balloons shotdown + Gabber Interviews Tyliar

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! America Gov Lies on Balloons and MSM as well the Real Truth is now coming out.. Paul was correct in his predictions of the out come too! [00:06:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - First Paul Demonstrates MorphVox Pro hes setup to use with his Character Avatars. Goes through the voices. [00:31:00] (3) Gabber joins on side voice finally! [00:33:39] (4) Gabber Roo interviews Tyliar Cockier from SecureTeen Parody of Secureteam 10 lying and shilling his UFO fan community. [00:49:00] (5) Wrap up Skit and general chat on AI voice and Tyler of Secureteam [00:58:54] (6) Paul talks about fake image again stuff he noticed after the last show and proves why its a edit flaw with paint.net soft. [01:03:40] (7) Paul tells gabber off for making lots of noise and breathing on mic LOL [01:05:00] (8) Paul tries to do update on latest info on USA spy balloons and what the truth is now! while Gabber annoys on his mic so Paul asks him to sort out his mic filters to rid. [01:08:00] (9) USA knew it was a Chinese Launched Balloon (weather balloon) way before it hit the shores of America Jimmy Dore show Plug/Clip under fair use. [01:15:17] (10) Martin Willis attacks Paul over a truthful fact comment and Paul proves that Lehto hasnt a clue on objects filmed by Pilots. [01:34:00] (11) Proof whats wrong with UFOLOGY with big channels claiming Dr Greer is a expert on UFOs LOL clip under fair use! [02:02:00] (12) Gabber wants to talk about Chinese Airport UAP videos and if its a flare for 3 seconds and red.. Paul Investigates facts LIVE! [03:01:00] (13) Paul Resumes GUFON singing clown music and showing how useless he is with Tech and makes laughable claims. [03:05:00] (14) Paul shows his Shorts stats and proves google is suppressing UFOs episodes on the shorts system. [03:09:00] (15) Paul shows a 2015 episode of Tylers where he clearly photoshops 2 UFOs claiming falsely he sent it to MUFON {0 proof 0 case number!} [03:27:30] (16) Paul talks about USB-C cables and speeds since he got a vVME enclosure crawling along! at 42mb/s not 480mb/s or 1000mb/s or more it should do! [03:47:00] (17) Paul recommends some new shows to check out and a new show with Harrison Ford although wokeness was extreme in it AGAIN over top and ruined it a little. [04:14:00] (18) Paul promote another channel using some clips on LUCY space probe and its dangerous very close swing around Earths orbit. Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage FAIR USE

