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Banned from YouTube: Dr. Simone Gold shares the truth about the COVID-19 vaccines (MIRRORED)
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2215 views • February 10, 2021
Banned from YouTube: Dr. Simone Gold shares the truth about the COVID-19 vaccines (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Rumble channel LifeSiteNews at:-
https://rumble.com/vd2y2j-banned-from-youtube-dr.-simone-gold-shares-the-truth-about-the-covid-19-vac.html
Rumble — Dr. Simone Gold is one of the Frontline Doctors who has been speaking the truth about COVID-19, the treatment options such as hydroxychloroquine, and the newly released vaccines. This video was just pulled from YouTube and Vimeo for violating their terms of service. See LifeSite's COVID coverage here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/tags/tag/coronavirus+vaccine/?utm_source=Rumble_DrSimoneGold
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=Rumble_DrSimoneGold
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Mirrored from Rumble channel LifeSiteNews at:-
https://rumble.com/vd2y2j-banned-from-youtube-dr.-simone-gold-shares-the-truth-about-the-covid-19-vac.html
Rumble — Dr. Simone Gold is one of the Frontline Doctors who has been speaking the truth about COVID-19, the treatment options such as hydroxychloroquine, and the newly released vaccines. This video was just pulled from YouTube and Vimeo for violating their terms of service. See LifeSite's COVID coverage here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/tags/tag/coronavirus+vaccine/?utm_source=Rumble_DrSimoneGold
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=Rumble_DrSimoneGold
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Rumble_DrSimoneGold
Follow LifeSite on social media
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
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