AI Job Apocalypse Canceled? Companies Are Hiring More Humans!

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* Major companies increased hiring, suggesting AI often complements workers instead of broadly replacing human roles across industries.
* Technology hiring rebounded after layoffs, with firms expanding AI investments, staffing, and advanced computing initiatives recently.
* Earlier predictions warned AI would replace many white-collar jobs, fueling worker concerns and significant technology layoffs nationwide.
* Employers increasingly view AI as supporting human expertise, while costly implementation challenges encourage rehiring experienced workers again.
* Recent trends suggest AI adoption remains uneven, with continued demand for human creativity, judgment, oversight, and specialized skills.
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