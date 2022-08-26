John-Henry Westen: Final battle between good and evil will be over marriage and family

In his speech at LifeSite's 25th Anniversary Gala, LifeSiteNews co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen shares his thoughts on the nature of the final battle between good and evil, how best to understand Catholic theology, and several stories of how LifeSiteNews has born witness to the pro-life cause.

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