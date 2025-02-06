Extramural University Professors Publish or Perish in Corrupt Journals

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Real Dr Judy
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


Miste Karlfeldt: When you say they destroyed the patents, what does that mean?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Let's talk about the Extramural Branche.

Miste Karlfeldt: So it's Extramural versus Intramural, right?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: And Intramural, the taxpayers pay me, okay; and the Extramural, it's universities, businesses, small businesses, and they get grants from the federal government, so they submit grants. And the Extramural hates the Intramural because the Extramural has to spend all their time getting grants, and you better know you can do it before you write the grants because the people reviewing those grants and the peer reviewers of the journals where you have to publish or perish, those people reviewing them, are stealing them, from you! In 1986 when I entered University of Virginia, it was $3,000 a year. So the Extramural was 1983 and it hadn't gotten to the point where the professors were doing research. Professors are supposed to be teaching you, and because they're spending all their time writing grants and doing research, they hire postdocs and teaching assistants. And in the medical world, it became physician assistants so that the actual doctors weren't doing the poisoning, so they could claim they were liability-free, and the person actually doing the teaching is a teaching assistant. The students are paying for these huge endowments at Harvard and Columbia, even now UVA, where Publish or Perish becomes the problem.


Full Clip from Miste4Liberty - Miste Karlfeldt is Co-Executive Director of Health Freedom Idaho: Dr. Judy explains Intramural vs Extramural, Grants, and Research: https://rumble.com/v6gp8w4-dr.-judy-explains-intramural-vs-extramural-grants-and-research.html

