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Alex in Russia - Ukraine Update1 - Biden Ukraine крыша - My dog is smarter - Now or never for Elensky - Dems smear RFK Jr. - 7-21-2023
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168 views • July 21, 2023

Daily Update on the Ukraine situation from 'The Duran's' Alex Christoforou. Alex lends his well seasoned reasoning to his broadly researched fact base for some of the best cutting edge geopolitical analysis you'll find anywhere.  

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