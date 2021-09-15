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Maranatha Morning Update 9.15.21 - La Palma Throws a Monkey Wrench! KEEP WATCH
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10 views • September 15, 2021
La Palm continues to be at the forefront of the conversation even with our best attempts to deal with all the other nonsense happening around us!
In today's edition of Maranatha Morning, I discuss the following five topics:
1. FIRST DOMINOE – Federal Judge Block NY State Health Care Worker Vaccination MANDATE
2. States Gearing up to join the LEGAL FIGHT – 27 STATES SO FAR!!!
3. 80% of COVID deaths in Scotland are from Vaccinated!!!
4. “ORDER YOUR CHRISTMAS PRESENTS NOW”:
says UPS chief
5. Update on La Palma – Western movement...
will keep an eye on this
If you would like to support my work, please do so prayerfully:
Paypal - https://www.paypal.me/samaranatha
Cash app $sameve82
Thank you for your love, PRAYERS and support! God Bless you and yours!!
In today's edition of Maranatha Morning, I discuss the following five topics:
1. FIRST DOMINOE – Federal Judge Block NY State Health Care Worker Vaccination MANDATE
2. States Gearing up to join the LEGAL FIGHT – 27 STATES SO FAR!!!
3. 80% of COVID deaths in Scotland are from Vaccinated!!!
4. “ORDER YOUR CHRISTMAS PRESENTS NOW”:
says UPS chief
5. Update on La Palma – Western movement...
will keep an eye on this
If you would like to support my work, please do so prayerfully:
Paypal - https://www.paypal.me/samaranatha
Cash app $sameve82
Thank you for your love, PRAYERS and support! God Bless you and yours!!
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