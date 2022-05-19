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Understanding Retrogrades + Eclipses, and DIY Moon Water Easy Tutorial {Creation Process Revealed}
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27 views • May 19, 2022
Hey there, it’s Crissy Keye Rollins here! If you’re new to this video series, I’ve been taking you on a deep dive into understanding the creative process so that you can feel fully equipped to create whatever you desire in your life. In today’s video, I’m sharing with you insights around part of the unseen aspects of the creation process, and specifically why and how to align your energy with the energy of the cosmos to allow for more ease and flow in your creative process. PLUS, I’m going to walk you through the simple and fun creative process of making your own moon water…so let’s get started!
I was also inspired to go ahead and release this video to the public early, when typically you’d have to wait at least 3 weeks after my recording unless you are a member of my community over on Patreon. The information I’m sharing in this video is so timely, I felt it would best serve everyone by instantly making it accessible to the public, and if you are interested in gaining early access to this entire series, then I invite you to visit the link below and join the rest of my Patrons at the membership level that is right for you. Visit bit.ly/holisticsupport
Becoming aware of the insights that I’m sharing throughout this video series will help you to overcome challenges and limitations that have been holding you back so you can ditch the excuses and show up in life with confidence and clarity…so be sure to keep following along with this series whether you join the community or not.
Previous Retrograde video: https://youtu.be/dGQc7sY3UmM
Crystal Elixir video: https://youtu.be/fQLKsugZFuc
For more tips + deeper insights around how to align your energy with the energy of the Universe, how to work with moon cycles, the seasons, and more, as part of the Empathic Healers Course, which you can learn more about at the link below: https://holisticrestoration.com/empathic-healer/ …so go check that out after this video, and also if you’d like to learn a repeatable formula for success that can be applied to any area of your life…your body, your relationships, your finances, and more…then I would be honored to invite you to my second quarterly workshop of the year, happening on Sat. June 25. During this workshop, I’m sharing a Conscious Success Formula that reveals and guides you through every step of the manifestation process, giving you a full overview of what to expect no matter what you are creating in your life, plus you’ll walk away from this workshop with a repeatable recipe for success that you can consciously apply to every are of your life. This workshop series is one of the many bonuses members of my community receive when they join at the Tier 2 or above level, so if you want to gain free access to this entire series, including the workshop we just had last month, and the remaining two on deck for 2022, then go visit holisticrestoration.com/successformula after you finish viewing this video.
And if you want to make a power-packed elixir that may assist you with healing, balancing, reflecting, and gaining deep wisdom and insights, stick around for the moon water tutorial, because that’s what I’m going to show you now!
Supplies needed {jump to around the 10-minute mark for tutorial}
- Pint or Quartz sized glass jar (or other suitable container)
- Water (preferably filtered, less than 1 cup will be needed)
- Well-sealing lid
- Full moon light (sun light can also be used with different properties and benefits)
If you have additional insights to share around the unseen energies that swirl around us at all times…or around making your own moon water, be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below so we can all learn from you as well…and if you take on this simple process of creating homegrown sprouts, I want to know about that, too! And the next time you find yourself feeling worried about the end result or feeling like you should have what you desire to create already, check in with yourself and see if you can relax into the waiting period.
Thank you for watching and sharing this video with others! If you found value in what I share then give this video a Thumbs Up, and be sure to hit subscribe wherever you are viewing this, and turn on the notifications so you can know every time a new video drops. Your help in supporting this channel really means a lot to me. And if you haven’t already done so, I invite you to check out the community I’m building over on Patreon you can check out at the link below…where I’m guiding you throughout the year on how to discover and live more fully into your purpose, how to create a life that’s aligned with your purpose, and how to do it all in a way that is a service to others, so if you are interested in plugging into that conversation and support, hop over to bit.ly/holisticsupport for more details.
Go check that out and either way I look forward to seeing you again next week with another creation process video and tutorial walking you through the creative process…bye!
I was also inspired to go ahead and release this video to the public early, when typically you’d have to wait at least 3 weeks after my recording unless you are a member of my community over on Patreon. The information I’m sharing in this video is so timely, I felt it would best serve everyone by instantly making it accessible to the public, and if you are interested in gaining early access to this entire series, then I invite you to visit the link below and join the rest of my Patrons at the membership level that is right for you. Visit bit.ly/holisticsupport
Becoming aware of the insights that I’m sharing throughout this video series will help you to overcome challenges and limitations that have been holding you back so you can ditch the excuses and show up in life with confidence and clarity…so be sure to keep following along with this series whether you join the community or not.
Previous Retrograde video: https://youtu.be/dGQc7sY3UmM
Crystal Elixir video: https://youtu.be/fQLKsugZFuc
For more tips + deeper insights around how to align your energy with the energy of the Universe, how to work with moon cycles, the seasons, and more, as part of the Empathic Healers Course, which you can learn more about at the link below: https://holisticrestoration.com/empathic-healer/ …so go check that out after this video, and also if you’d like to learn a repeatable formula for success that can be applied to any area of your life…your body, your relationships, your finances, and more…then I would be honored to invite you to my second quarterly workshop of the year, happening on Sat. June 25. During this workshop, I’m sharing a Conscious Success Formula that reveals and guides you through every step of the manifestation process, giving you a full overview of what to expect no matter what you are creating in your life, plus you’ll walk away from this workshop with a repeatable recipe for success that you can consciously apply to every are of your life. This workshop series is one of the many bonuses members of my community receive when they join at the Tier 2 or above level, so if you want to gain free access to this entire series, including the workshop we just had last month, and the remaining two on deck for 2022, then go visit holisticrestoration.com/successformula after you finish viewing this video.
And if you want to make a power-packed elixir that may assist you with healing, balancing, reflecting, and gaining deep wisdom and insights, stick around for the moon water tutorial, because that’s what I’m going to show you now!
Supplies needed {jump to around the 10-minute mark for tutorial}
- Pint or Quartz sized glass jar (or other suitable container)
- Water (preferably filtered, less than 1 cup will be needed)
- Well-sealing lid
- Full moon light (sun light can also be used with different properties and benefits)
If you have additional insights to share around the unseen energies that swirl around us at all times…or around making your own moon water, be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below so we can all learn from you as well…and if you take on this simple process of creating homegrown sprouts, I want to know about that, too! And the next time you find yourself feeling worried about the end result or feeling like you should have what you desire to create already, check in with yourself and see if you can relax into the waiting period.
Thank you for watching and sharing this video with others! If you found value in what I share then give this video a Thumbs Up, and be sure to hit subscribe wherever you are viewing this, and turn on the notifications so you can know every time a new video drops. Your help in supporting this channel really means a lot to me. And if you haven’t already done so, I invite you to check out the community I’m building over on Patreon you can check out at the link below…where I’m guiding you throughout the year on how to discover and live more fully into your purpose, how to create a life that’s aligned with your purpose, and how to do it all in a way that is a service to others, so if you are interested in plugging into that conversation and support, hop over to bit.ly/holisticsupport for more details.
Go check that out and either way I look forward to seeing you again next week with another creation process video and tutorial walking you through the creative process…bye!
Keywords
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