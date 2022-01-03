M Tsarion - Program 1 - Atlantis, Alien Visitation & Genetic Manipulation - DVD3

Are you Homo Sapiens or Homo Atlantis?

What was the difference between Atlantis and Lemuria?

Did the “Ice Age” really happen?

Who are the Fallen Angels?

Who is responsible for this evil, god, man or nature?

If Eve did not precipitate the Fall, who did? Who or what was the serpent in the garden?

What do the Biblical terms “Naked” “Immaculate Conception” “Forbidden Fruit”

and “Firstborn” relate to?

Who are the “Reptilians”? Are they really from outer space?

Why are there images of helicopters, planes and submarines on the walls of prehistoric temples?

Who really governs from behind the thrones of government and religion?

Are our common fears and phobias psychological or physiological in origin?

Who was Merlin?

Who really built the Giza Pyramids and the other cyclopean structures?

Did the ancients know about cybernetics, genetics, cryogenics, and artificial intelligence, etc.?

Why are there so many similarities between cultures when it comes to religion, tradition, and

symbolism?



In the next decade, humankind is set to discover the truth about its origin and history. Central to this is the question of evil. How did this phenomenon come into being? What do ancient legends have to tell us about the present state of decay?



Born in Ireland Michael Tsarion has made the deepest researches into the comparative mythologies of the world and into his own countries ancient and mysterious Celtic Tradition. Michael's presentations on Atlantis, Lemuria and the prediluvian epoch have been acclaimed by veterans in the field of paranormal research. In the tradition of Comyns Beaumont, Immanuel Velikovsky, William Bramley, Barbara Marciniak, Laurence Gardener and Erich von Daniken, Michael considers the consequences to civilization of extra-terrestrial involvement and seeks to clarify many of the quandaries that other “visitation” experts have overlooked. His book seeks to clarify much of the disinformation about Atlantis and the lost continents of prehistory. He also concentrates on the orchestrated chaos of modern times and reveals how the political and military machinations of the present have their roots in the ancient past.