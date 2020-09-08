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German Mother's Powerful Words About the Child Abuse of "Pandemic" Mandates for Schools
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47 views • September 08, 2020
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrB-vUYFAzvl60OlXZFs5LQ
All credit goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrB-vUYFAzvl60OlXZFs5LQ
Original title: Child Abuse: Mother Slams School Order Banning Children Unable to Wear Masks
Read more:
https://rairfoundation.com/child-abuse-mother-slams-school-order-banning-children-unable-to-wear-masks-watch/
All credit goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrB-vUYFAzvl60OlXZFs5LQ
Original title: Child Abuse: Mother Slams School Order Banning Children Unable to Wear Masks
Read more:
https://rairfoundation.com/child-abuse-mother-slams-school-order-banning-children-unable-to-wear-masks-watch/
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