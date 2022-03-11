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What Did Jesus Say To The Rich Young Ruler?
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44 views • March 11, 2022
What did Jesus say to the rich young ruler? He told him to sell all of his possessions. Why did he tell him that? He told him that because that is what Jesus expects from all of us.
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