America First POPULISM Under ATTACK Carlson’s Fox News Exit To Embolden DEEP STATE PROPAGANDISTS

Stew Peters Show
Apr 25, 2023
Tucker leaving Fox is a gigantic blow to America First populism.
Jon Miller is here to talk about the firing of Tucker Carlson
Fox News functions as a tool of controlled opposition.
The Fox executives have never liked Tucker but couldn’t fire him because of his high ratings.
Fox wants their hosts to fan the flames of outrage over issues like Dylan Mulvaney on a can of beer.
However, when it comes to issues like the deadly Covid-19 jab they move to crush any dissent.
Tucker Carlson consistently took the military industrial complex head on and exposed their neocon agenda.
The firing of Carlson means he will not be able to challenge mainstream media propaganda during the 2024 election.
Fox News is completely out of touch with the conservative base.
They push diversity as a strength and want us to accept transgenderism.
Big Pharma controls Fox News because they spend $80 million per year in advertising.
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2kfn5u-america-first-populism-under-attack-carlsons-fox-news-exit-to-embolden-deep.html
