🎵I’ve got a song 24/7

Starts with a glitched call-and-response DJ intro: LinnDrum kick and pulsing synth under chopped crowd samples rising in intensity, Spoken phrases punctuated by manic crowd shouts, Tension peaks with a heavy synth drop and a jagged, distorted guitar stab, setting an electrified tone
[Verse]
Now I’ve got a song for everyone who’s gone through it
Or going through it
If you’re lost in your thoughts and they just keep going
Then this one’s for you
[Chorus]
24/7 my mind stays spinnin’
I get no sleep
But I keep on livin’
I might not be here tomorrow
But right now
I’m chillin’
I might not be here tomorrow
But right now
I’m chillin’ [spoken: on god]
24/7 my mind stays spinnin’
I get no sleep
But I keep on livin’
I might not be here tomorrow
But right now
I’m chillin’
I might not be here tomorrow
But right now
I’m chillin’ [spoken: on god]