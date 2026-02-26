🎵I’ve got a song 24/7

Starts with a glitched call-and-response DJ intro: LinnDrum kick and pulsing synth under chopped crowd samples rising in intensity, Spoken phrases punctuated by manic crowd shouts, Tension peaks with a heavy synth drop and a jagged, distorted guitar stab, setting an electrified tone

[Verse]

Now I’ve got a song for everyone who’s gone through it

Or going through it

If you’re lost in your thoughts and they just keep going

Then this one’s for you



[Chorus]

24/7 my mind stays spinnin’

I get no sleep

But I keep on livin’

I might not be here tomorrow

But right now

I’m chillin’

I might not be here tomorrow

But right now

I’m chillin’ [spoken: on god]

24/7 my mind stays spinnin’

I get no sleep

But I keep on livin’

I might not be here tomorrow

But right now

I’m chillin’

I might not be here tomorrow

But right now

I’m chillin’ [spoken: on god]

