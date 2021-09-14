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9.14.21 Patriot Streetfighter Interviews Christopher James & Gabriel Proulx
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1468 views • September 16, 2021
Mirror - Scott McKay, Patriot Streetfighter: https://rumble.com/vmk5vd-9.14.21-patriot-streetfighter-interviews-christopher-james-and-gabriel-prou.html
Christopher James is leading the charge to illustrate the fraud behind the plandemic and enlists law enforcement to follow suit. Gabriel Proulx is one of the brave law enforcement officers to answer the call.
AWarriorCalls.com to find the document Chris referenced
Patriot Streetfighter:
Website https://scottmckay.us/
Telegram https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter
Rumble http://PSFRumble.com
The world must go to www.awarriorcalls.com for the truth and solution!
**DOWNLOAD pdfs and videos re evidence exposing covid lie: www.bit.ly/awcevidence
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Christopher James is leading the charge to illustrate the fraud behind the plandemic and enlists law enforcement to follow suit. Gabriel Proulx is one of the brave law enforcement officers to answer the call.
AWarriorCalls.com to find the document Chris referenced
Patriot Streetfighter:
Website https://scottmckay.us/
Telegram https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter
Rumble http://PSFRumble.com
The world must go to www.awarriorcalls.com for the truth and solution!
**DOWNLOAD pdfs and videos re evidence exposing covid lie: www.bit.ly/awcevidence
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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