Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ActInf Livestream #016.2: “Neural correlates of consciousness under the FEP"
2 views
channel image
Active Inference Institute
Published a day ago |

Followup Participatory group discussion on: “The neural correlates ofconsciousness under the free energy principle: From computational correlates

to computational explanation”, Wanja Wiese & Karl Friston,

https://psyarxiv.com/7gefk/ Active Inference Institute information: Website:

https://activeinference.org/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/InferenceActive

Discord: https://discord.gg/8VNKNp4jtx YouTube: / activeinference Active

Inference Livestreams: https://coda.io/@active-inference-ins...



CSID: a7239006283a268b



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
evolutioncommunicationreductionismactiveinferenceactinf

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket