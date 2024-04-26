THIS GENDER PAY GAP IS UNFAIR

The NBA grosses 10.58 billion annually and the WNBA grosses 60 million annually. The $76,500 Ms. Clark is getting for her rookie season is .1275% of the WNBA’s gross annual profit while the 12.1 million Mr. Wembanyama is getting is .1145% of the NBA’s gross annual profit or .013% less than Caitlin. This disparity is clearly unfair. He shouldn’t be paid less of a percentage simply because he’s an man. Steps need to be taken immediately to rectify this blatant injustice.

