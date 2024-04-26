THIS GENDER PAY GAP IS UNFAIR

The NBA grosses 10.58 billion annually and the WNBA grosses 60 million annually. The $76,500 Ms. Clark is getting for her rookie season is .1275% of the WNBA’s gross annual profit while the 12.1 million Mr. Wembanyama is getting is .1145% of the NBA’s gross annual profit or .013% less than Caitlin. This disparity is clearly unfair. He shouldn’t be paid less of a percentage simply because he’s an man. Steps need to be taken immediately to rectify this blatant injustice.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.