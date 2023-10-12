ISREAL | Rep. Cory Mills: I'm proud to announce we just got 45 more Americans out today!

Rep. Cory Mills in Isreal rescuing trapped Americans (day 2):

I'm on the border now and am proud to announce we just got 45 more Americans out today!

If Joe Biden and this admin is unwilling to do their jobs, then members like myself alongside my colleagues will do it for them.

