ISREAL | Rep. Cory Mills: I'm proud to announce we just got 45 more Americans out today!

Rep. Cory Mills in Isreal rescuing trapped Americans (day 2):
I'm on the border now and am proud to announce we just got 45 more Americans out today!
If Joe Biden and this admin is unwilling to do their jobs, then members like myself alongside my colleagues will do it for them.
@RepMillsPress
https://x.com/RepMillsPress/status/1712547832178291005?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.