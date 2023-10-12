Create New Account
ISREAL | Rep. Cory Mills: I'm proud to announce we just got 45 more Americans out today!
Published a day ago

Rep. Cory Mills in Isreal rescuing trapped Americans (day 2):

I'm on the border now and am proud to announce we just got 45 more Americans out today!

If Joe Biden and this admin is unwilling to do their jobs, then members like myself alongside my colleagues will do it for them.

Keywords
gazaisrealretaliationdeclaration of warhamas attackrep cory millsrescue day twoamericans evacuated

