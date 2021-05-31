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THEY WANT A NEEDLE IN EVERY ARM. IT IS A BIO-WEAPON. THEY WANT TO PUT SOMETHING IN YOUR BODY.
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50 views • May 31, 2021
Dr. McCullough is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases, and clinical lipidology. He cares for advanced patients with common medical problems including heart and kidney disease, lipid disorders, and diabetes. He has become an expert on COVID-19 illnesses and welcomes recovered patients into his practice.
Source: Truth Videos 1984 ~ via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Truth Videos 1984 ~ via Jim Crenshaw
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