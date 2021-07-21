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PUB To Lay Charges of Mass Murder By Government Policy
The Prisoner
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390 views • July 21, 2021
In this essential Politically Incorrect Podcast The Bernician delivers the latest update on the Private Criminal Prosecution of Hancock, Whitty, Vallance and Ferguson for pandemic fraud, which now includes allegations of mass murder by government policy.

This podcast also features The Bernician's previous 3 minute video, which is a devastating microcosm of emerging evidence that over 65's in the UK were targeted for 'a good death' by lethal injections of Midazolam and Morphine, thereby creating the illusion that Britain was in the grip of a viral pandemic.

Footage from the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee's COVID-19 Inquiry is published under Fair Use and Fair Dealing doctrines, for the purposes of providing commentary and educating the public.

Original Source of House of Commons footage:
https://parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/daf7ede4-1828-4b64-8d83-35e1a38a3b04

Subscribe to The Bernician's blog:
https://www.thebernician.net/

Mirrored - The Bernician

Thanks to Brenda C for Link
Keywords
genocidemorphineuk governmentmidazolam
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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