© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reiner Fuellmich : LE MASQUE EST TOMBÉ DE L'AUTRE CÔTÉ, LE POUVOIR DE L'HUMANITÉ SERA PRÉSERVÉ
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • August 30, 2021
URGENT ! Pour le bien de tous, faites la plus large diffusion de ces vidéos, auprès de votre famille et de vos connaissances, car nous sommes en danger soumis à une tyrannie médico-sociale qui cherche à mettre fin à l'humanité.
Le front des créateurs de la plandemie s'effrite et se dissout. Et cela est dû au pouvoir de l'humanité qui est plus grand que le pouvoir de ceux de l'autre côté, les inhumains. L'humanité et ses émotions l'emporteront toujours sur la numérisation et l'intelligence artificielle. SANS AUCUN DOUTE, LE CÔTÉ OBSCUR PERDRA CETTE BATAILLE INHUMAINE CONTRE LA VIE ET LA CRÉATION.
Source vidéo : Alcyon Pleiades Conseillé
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u0k7lv7FA8oK/
Le front des créateurs de la plandemie s'effrite et se dissout. Et cela est dû au pouvoir de l'humanité qui est plus grand que le pouvoir de ceux de l'autre côté, les inhumains. L'humanité et ses émotions l'emporteront toujours sur la numérisation et l'intelligence artificielle. SANS AUCUN DOUTE, LE CÔTÉ OBSCUR PERDRA CETTE BATAILLE INHUMAINE CONTRE LA VIE ET LA CRÉATION.
Source vidéo : Alcyon Pleiades Conseillé
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u0k7lv7FA8oK/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.