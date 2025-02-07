Afflict your souls

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdrministries.org





In his video sermon, pastor Craig speaks on how we need to afflict our souls in anticipation of Christ’s return in the clouds of heaven.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]