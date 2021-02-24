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Churches are failing and soon will burn
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102 views • February 24, 2021
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
This was given to me in March 2010
One day an order will be signed and all the churches that are not of this world will be locked, closed what will you think then? Yes, this nation is drastically changing but we do not have to change with it in the same direction! We must get more zealous for God our we will find our self in the ways of the world; it will begin to rub off on us to then little by little we will change and become one of them.
Obama said we are no longer a Christian Nation. We have stood silently by and allowed them to take prayer out of our schools and our court rooms. They will try to take it out of us if we let them! I am saying to all you who in a sleeping church dead and dry come out today and save yourselves. Come out of social club churches, churches that tech only of the wealth and happiness all churches that are full of statues and idols come out of them. If your churches do not teach you of the forgiveness of YHWH God, of his healing power and you leave the same as you went in, come out of it!
They all have the Babylonian Spirit and are all lukewarm come out before it overtakes you to! If your church is sin laden, with no hunger for the things of God run out of it! If it does not teach that Yesu/Jesus is the only doorway to heaven, then you have been deceived and drink of the end time delusion. Get out know and know the only Son of the living God YHWH is Yesu/Jesus and he is the only way to heaven. If your church compromises with the anointing of the Holy Spirit get out run and do not look back!
Jer 51:6-8 If your church says God has changed his mind and says accepts the ways of this world, he said I am God and I change not! Malachi 3:6 if you are thought he has delayed his coming and you have all the time to do as you please this is a lie! Luke 12:45, 2 Pet 3:9, Matthew 24:42-51 Soon it will also be unlawful to carry or own a Bible; yes, this day is coming in America. You will need a permit to carry a bible, and very few will be given out. Ichabod has been written across 95% of the door’s churches in America and pastors’ hearts for they have not been preaching or teaching the word of God in the pulpits. All you have been doing I have been shown is filling your bellies and tickling the itching ears! Your doors will be closed, or you will become a government church all is up to you!
Ruby
Foreclosures Don’t Spare the House of God https://www.nytimes.com/2008/12/27/business/27church.html
Florida pastor accused of possessing child pornography https://www.fox23.com/news/trending/florida-pastor-accused-possessing-child-pornography/HJ3LQYRTMJDSFIBHDBTUQVSYTM/
Lancaster County youth pastor arrested, charged with distributing child pornography https://www.fox43.com/article/news/crime/brandon-dasilva-crime-child-pornography-lancaster-county-youth-pastor/521-61304a3c-fde6-44b0-b6f5-60129d043ca2
Thieves break into more rural churches in Barry County after rash of burglaries in November https://www.ky3.com/2020/12/07/thieves-break-into-more-rural-churches-in-barry-county-mo-after-a-rash-of-burglaries-in-november/
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
This was given to me in March 2010
One day an order will be signed and all the churches that are not of this world will be locked, closed what will you think then? Yes, this nation is drastically changing but we do not have to change with it in the same direction! We must get more zealous for God our we will find our self in the ways of the world; it will begin to rub off on us to then little by little we will change and become one of them.
Obama said we are no longer a Christian Nation. We have stood silently by and allowed them to take prayer out of our schools and our court rooms. They will try to take it out of us if we let them! I am saying to all you who in a sleeping church dead and dry come out today and save yourselves. Come out of social club churches, churches that tech only of the wealth and happiness all churches that are full of statues and idols come out of them. If your churches do not teach you of the forgiveness of YHWH God, of his healing power and you leave the same as you went in, come out of it!
They all have the Babylonian Spirit and are all lukewarm come out before it overtakes you to! If your church is sin laden, with no hunger for the things of God run out of it! If it does not teach that Yesu/Jesus is the only doorway to heaven, then you have been deceived and drink of the end time delusion. Get out know and know the only Son of the living God YHWH is Yesu/Jesus and he is the only way to heaven. If your church compromises with the anointing of the Holy Spirit get out run and do not look back!
Jer 51:6-8 If your church says God has changed his mind and says accepts the ways of this world, he said I am God and I change not! Malachi 3:6 if you are thought he has delayed his coming and you have all the time to do as you please this is a lie! Luke 12:45, 2 Pet 3:9, Matthew 24:42-51 Soon it will also be unlawful to carry or own a Bible; yes, this day is coming in America. You will need a permit to carry a bible, and very few will be given out. Ichabod has been written across 95% of the door’s churches in America and pastors’ hearts for they have not been preaching or teaching the word of God in the pulpits. All you have been doing I have been shown is filling your bellies and tickling the itching ears! Your doors will be closed, or you will become a government church all is up to you!
Ruby
Foreclosures Don’t Spare the House of God https://www.nytimes.com/2008/12/27/business/27church.html
Florida pastor accused of possessing child pornography https://www.fox23.com/news/trending/florida-pastor-accused-possessing-child-pornography/HJ3LQYRTMJDSFIBHDBTUQVSYTM/
Lancaster County youth pastor arrested, charged with distributing child pornography https://www.fox43.com/article/news/crime/brandon-dasilva-crime-child-pornography-lancaster-county-youth-pastor/521-61304a3c-fde6-44b0-b6f5-60129d043ca2
Thieves break into more rural churches in Barry County after rash of burglaries in November https://www.ky3.com/2020/12/07/thieves-break-into-more-rural-churches-in-barry-county-mo-after-a-rash-of-burglaries-in-november/
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