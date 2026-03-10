BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
VAX POISONED POP STAR KEEPS COLLAPSING ON STAGE
ChestyP
ChestyP
178 views • Yesterday

### The first time Jung Kook collapsed during a concert

1,034,876 views Nov 5, 2025

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=0XagIHbPfW8


### BTS’ Jimin Has Appendix Surgery & Tests Positive For COVID-19 | Billboard News

Jan 31, 2022 #BTS #COVID19 #BillboardNews

BTS‘ Jimin is the latest member of the K-pop supergroup to test positive for COVID-19. The 26-year-old singer (born Park Ji-min), was hospitalized on Sunday (Jan. 30) after suffering from abdominal pain and a mild sore throat, according to a statement from management agency Big Hit Music.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=4jXhgbhR2a8


### “Of course we have received vaccinations” - BTS at the United Nations

12K Likes 124,098 Views 2021 Sep 23

BTS, the Korean band, were a sensation when they appeared at the United Nations Headquarters as the Republic of Korea’s Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook participated in the UN’s SDG Moment, designed to call attention to the Sustainable Development Goals.

They seized the opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of vaccinating against COVID-19.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/shorts/BEOcTLyMxVA


### BTS Just Promoted Vaccines at the U.N. to a (Virtual) Audience of One Million

By Emma Specter

September 21, 2021

https://www.vogueDOTcom/article/bts-just-promoted-vaccines-at-the-united-nations-general-assembly


### UNICEF expresses gratitude to BTS for addressing importance of COVID-19 vaccinations

4,877 views Sep 21, 2021 #BTS #UN_General_Assembly #Vaccines

BTS "백신 맞았다" 유엔 연설에 유니세프 "중요한 메시지 감사"

UNICEF has expressed gratitude to BTS for addressing the importance of getting vaccinated during their speech at the UN General Assembly.

Via Twitter, the agency thanked the boys on Tuesday,... and encouraged people to get the shots.

During the Sustainable Development Goals Moment event on Monday, the K-pop band revealed all seven members are vaccinated.

The band emphasized the inoculation was like "a ticket to meet fans who are waiting for them" and made it possible for the boys to stand at the event.

Shortly after the speech, thousands of their fans began sharing their vaccination status on Twitter.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=w5fywyX9XsU

