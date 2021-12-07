Murder of children begins: First Responders: Audio rescue of 11 yr old collapse after jab!



“It’s sad enough seeing covid vaccines in adults who believed lies they were told, or who had to choose between the shot or losing their jobs. But now the FDA has raced to approve giving the jab to children under age 12, and that means we’re now seeing our first cases of severe side effects in kids who were too young to even make an informed choice. Dr. Jane Ruby joins us”



How are these parents not informed by now? You gotta be kidding. It's been 19 months!The information's out there. Why are these parents killing their kids? Because they are brainless, omicronic-moronic sheeple sacrificing their own children to cabal? Then they deserve death...



source:

StewPeters.tv