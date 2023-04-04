Create New Account
Trailer: WHICH LIGHT WAVELENGTH WAS THE MOST HEALING FOR MY PAINFUL JOINT INJURIES? Supported by many studies.
007EverythingIsARichmansTrick
Published 16 hours ago |

I bought practically all of the different therapeutic light wavelengths because I was at one time unable to walk without support. This is the singular light wavelength that healed me the most.  Cost was under $80 per.  I own two, one battery powered.  My small LED lights are now hard to find.  Large therapy lights are $900 to $1200 online.  Another option is to build from components, $80 to $150 if you can DIY solder.  A war with China will make this unobtainable imo.

Dr. Seneff's talks confirm my DIY N=1 forced self-study, done by trial and error.  Dr Lee Merritt's  and the Weston Price Foundation's podcasts backstop my choice to not go to a hospital.  


pain,cure,remedy,healing,seneff,lee,merritt,health.seneff, diy

Keywords
healthhealingcureremedypainleemerrittseneff

