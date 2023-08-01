X22 REPORT Ep 3128b - Biden Is Finished, WWIII Narrative Pushed, Trump Will Use The Constitution To Drain DC

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3128b - July 31, 2023

Biden Is Finished, WWIII Narrative Pushed,Trump Will Use The Constitution To Drain DC

Trump and the military plan is working. The people now see the criminal syndicate, they realize the FBI, DOJ, DHS will not do anything because it is part of the criminal syndicate. They protect their own. Biden is now a liability and they need to remove him so it doesn't bring attention to anyone else, the 25th will be used. In the end the people will get their voice back and Trump will use the constitution to remove the swamp creatures in DC.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





