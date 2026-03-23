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You’ve Been Betrayed! Here’s How - News Update - AwakenWithJP
Here's JP's info:
AwakenWithJP, at YouTube, from Mar 18, 2026 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csc9HrPOdGE
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On this episode of We Lie To You News, we go through the big picture, to make sense of it, of how and why Trump’s base has turned on him, he’s turned on America first to Israel first, is the Israeli government evil or are they God’s chosen people, and how Charlie Kirk ties into it all.
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