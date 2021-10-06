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EXPLOSIVE VIDEO Emerges of #Fauci, HHS Officials Plotting for ‘A New Avian Flu Virus’ to Enforce Universal Flu Vaccination
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1013 views • October 06, 2021
EXPLOSIVE VIDEO Emerges of #Fauci, HHS Officials Plotting for ‘A New Avian Flu Virus’ to Enforce Universal Flu Vaccination
Forbidden Coverage: https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/the-alex-jones-show
New Avian Flu Virus: https://ifw.io/891fe5
National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism: https://ifw.io/h91
Forbidden Coverage: https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/the-alex-jones-show
New Avian Flu Virus: https://ifw.io/891fe5
National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism: https://ifw.io/h91
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