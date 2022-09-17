I WEAR MY FACE MASK IN THE CAR😷

Courtesy of https://www.youtube.com/c/MediaBear
No description at the video, but I did grab a comment and response:
Cheryl Griffin
2 years ago
I watch and listen to this once or twice a week! It helps me in a weird way. This is all so insane, and we're all living this nightmare, but this video gives me a chuckle. It's so sad to see people wearing them in their cars, and walking outside. I prefer not to wear one at all but am forced to wear one if I go into a store.
Maxwell Smart
1 year ago (edited)
Cheryl Griffin Respectfully Cheryl, no you are not. All you need to say is ten little words: I can’t wear a mask, I have a medical condition. The ONLY response they can legally have is: Oh, ok, you’re fine. I have been in 5 states, countless communities, since this all started. I have never worn a mask (I never will) and I have had zero issues. If you are harassed after saying that it is a $75,000 fine. If they still don’t get it, it is $150,000 for EACH subsequent VIOLATION of your rights. Please check out Peggy Hall at Healthy American, she has everyone’s backs on this HOAX of a scamdemic. Stay strong, and blessings to all beings.
