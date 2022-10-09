Digital vs. Analog People: Astrological, Sociological & Scientific Perspectives on “COVID” & Beyond

🙏 Welcome to Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored, sponsored by https://snooze2awaken.com, Resources for Lucidity. For additional mission-critical FREE CONTENT for the awakening, check out http://www.crowrising.com, https://t.me/solluckman & https://solluckman.substack.com.
📝 Today, I’m thrilled to welcome the man, the myth, the legend, Eric Coppolino of https://planetwaves.net fame. In addition to producing fascinating astrological content, Eric boasts an extraordinary history of exposing everything from science fraud to cover-ups involving environmental pollution. He was among of the first to begin poking holes in the official COVID-19 narrative and recently stirred up a veritable firestorm by revealing a darling of the health truth movement to be a total charlatan.
SHOW LINKS
💣 The Big Ride Begins https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/the-big-ride-begins
💣 Charlatan’s Web https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/charlatans-web
💣 Are We Living Inside a Virtual Simulation? https://snooze2awaken.com/2016/08/22/are-we-living-inside-a-virtual-simulation
💣 The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Ones_Who_Walk_Away_from_Omelas
💣 “COVID” as Digital https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/covid-as-digital
💣 What Part of “Masks Don’t Work” Don’t You Understand? https://solluckman.substack.com/p/what-part-of-masks-dont-work-dont
💣 URGENTLY NEEDED: Truthers to Wake up Half-truthers Capable of Disseminating This Paramount COVID Truth https://solluckman.substack.com/p/urgently-needed-truthers-to-wake
