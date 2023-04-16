Create New Account
The United States has already lost more than one million Americans lives to Covid-19. Let's not forget who funded the CCP Wuhan lab's Gain of Function research.
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p2ebjc4034b

2023.04.13 #freemilesguo #nfsc #WayneDupreesVoice #takedowntheccp #gainoffunction

美国已经在新冠病毒中失去了超过一百万美国人的生命。我们不要忘记谁资助了中共武汉实验室的增强功能的研究

