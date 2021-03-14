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Special Guest JIMUPHY From PLannedillusion; Australia, Covid Jabs And The Psyop Of The Scamdemic
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30 views • March 14, 2021
Today we have our friend JIMUPHY From the planned illusion channel and we talk about the incident with Dan Andrews and much more! Jim has done great work with his documentary and interviews on helping to expose the psyop that is agenda 21/2030 and the entire scamdemic! Be sure to head over to his channel and show some love!
PLannedillusion Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1atUtWkMFWJp/
PLannedillusion Website: plannedillusion.com
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
PLannedillusion Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1atUtWkMFWJp/
PLannedillusion Website: plannedillusion.com
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
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