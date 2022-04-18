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Max Igan: Re-Writing the 'Narrative'! [18.04.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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210 views • April 19, 2022
Magnetic Slime Robot Could Retrieve Objects From Inside The Body
https://www.weforum.org/videos/25666-magnetic-slime-robot-can-retrieve-objects-from-inside-the-body

MAN SAYS HIS WHOLE BODY (NOT JUST HIS ARM) IS MAGNETIC AFTER 2 MODERNA SHOTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReygNzZ30pAf/

JoshWho
https://search.joshwho.net/

VenomTech
https://venomtech.co.uk/

German retailer Aldi Nord to raise prices by 20-50% on Monday
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/economy/german-retailer-aldi-nord-to-raise-prices-by-20-50-on-monday/2554218#

Food Shortages
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2022-04-13/food

The Mysterious Photo Collection Of Edward Bateman
https://user.xmission.com/~capteddy/index.html

Exploring Biodigital Convergence
https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/

Kristel Van der Elst
https://www.weforum.org/people/kristel-van-der-elst

Iranian scientist invents a car that runs on water (end video)
https://jadefansite-com.translate.goog/34793?_x_tr_sl=es&;_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=sc

Joe Biden caught red handed on hunter Bidens laptop being the Satanist sicko that he is..
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ww8vn9wzGJsO/

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!


TheCrowhouse - 87990 subscribers
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/

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TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
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Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy